Pachal posted an assist, two blocked shots and four PIM in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Capitals.

Pachal set up a Kevin Rooney tally in the second period. While Pachal has been limited to third-pairing minutes, he's been in the lineup regularly over the likes of Dennis Gilbert and Nikita Okhotyuk over the last couple of weeks. Pachal has four points, 36 shots on net, 102 hits, 49 blocked shots, 43 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 36 appearances between the Flames and the Golden Knights this season.