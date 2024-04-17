Pachal scored a goal on two shots, added two hits and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Canucks.

Pachal broke up Thatcher Demko's shutout bid midway through the third period. The defenseman has two points over his last three games, but Pachal has struggled to generate consistent offense even with more playing time as a Flame. For the season, he has two goals, seven points, 51 shots on net, 130 hits, 63 blocked shots, 51 PIM and a minus-3 rating over 49 appearances between Calgary and Vegas.