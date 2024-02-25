Pachal recorded an assist and five hits in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Oilers.

The helper was Pachal's first point in nine games with the Flames. He has two points, 25 shots on net, 74 hits, 30 blocked shots, 24 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 26 outings when accounting for his time with the Golden Knights earlier in the campaign. Pachal has maintained a third-pairing spot over Dennis Gilbert and Jordan Oesterle for much of February, and there will likely be room for all of those blueliners if the Flames deal away Noah Hanifin and Chris Tanev at the deadline.