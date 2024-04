Pachal notched a shorthanded assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Friday's 6-3 win over the Ducks.

Pachal set up an Andrew Mangiapane tally in the first period. The helper ended a nine-game slump for Pachal, who has seen steady usage on the third pairing with the Flames. The 24-year-old defenseman has six points, 48 shots on net, 127 hits, 61 blocked shots, 51 PIM and a minus-4 rating over 47 appearances between Calgary and Vegas this season.