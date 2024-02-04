Pachal was claimed off waivers by the Flames on Sunday, Chris Johnston of The Athletic reports.

Pachal was waived by the Golden Knights on Saturday, but he'll now have an opportunity to stick in the NHL with Calgary. The 24-year-old blueliner had a goal, 42 hits and 23 blocked shots in 17 games with Vegas. Pachal will likely compete with Jordan Oesterle for a spot as the Flames' seventh defenseman.