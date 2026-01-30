Pachal was scratched Thursday versus the Wild, sitting out for the 20th time in 26 games since the start of December.

Pachal has been unable to carve out much playing time this season. He's at just three assists with 16 shots on net, 61 hits, 35 PIM and 22 blocked shots over 25 appearances. Zayne Parekh (upper body) is set to rejoin the Flames Saturday after a conditioning stint, so Pachal's path to playing time will get even more difficult in the near future.