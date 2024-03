Pachal notched an assist in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Canucks.

Pachal set up Joel Hanley's tally late in the third period. The 24-year-old Pachal has a helper in three of the last five games while seeing consistent playing time on the Flames' third pairing. He's up to five points, 37 shots on net, 103 hits, 50 blocked shots, 43 PIM and a plus-3 rating over 37 appearances between Calgary and Vegas this season.