Kulak has been a healthy scratch all seven games this season.

The 22-year-old defenseman suited up for 21 games in 2016-17, so it's likely he'll eventually draw into the lineup. The Calgary blue line is among the best in the league, and with Kulak profiling as more of a depth defenseman at this stage of his career, he's unlikely to carve out a big enough role to be a serviceable fantasy asset in the majority of settings.