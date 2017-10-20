Flames' Brett Kulak: Still looking to see game action
Kulak has been a healthy scratch all seven games this season.
The 22-year-old defenseman suited up for 21 games in 2016-17, so it's likely he'll eventually draw into the lineup. The Calgary blue line is among the best in the league, and with Kulak profiling as more of a depth defenseman at this stage of his career, he's unlikely to carve out a big enough role to be a serviceable fantasy asset in the majority of settings.
