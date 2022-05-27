Tanev (shoulder/neck) is set to undergo surgery next week to repair a torn labrum and a separated shoulder, Rick Dhaliwal of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.

Tanev was able to gut it out in the last two games of the Flames' season, but with their 5-4 overtime loss Thursday versus the Oilers, he can now go under the knife. Given the number and severity of his injuries, it's unclear if he'll be ready to go at the start of next season -- a timeline for his recovery should be announced some time after his surgery is complete.