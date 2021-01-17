Tanev recorded eight blocked shots in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Canucks.

Familiar faces came back to haunt the Canucks -- their former goalie, Jacob Markstrom, had a 32-save shutout, and Tanev stepped in front of another eight shots, which was two more than the rest of the Flames combined. Perhaps he still has a copy of the Canucks' playbook. Either way, Saturday's performance highlights Tanev's best path to fantasy value, which is his solid work defensively. In standard formats, he probably won't score enough to be of interest, but he'll provide a big boost in the blocks category.