Zary scored a goal on six shots and added two PIM in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Stars.

Making his NHL debut, Zary didn't wait long to make an impact, scoring 5:28 into the game. His six shots tied for second on the team in Wednesday's game, and he also saw 16:11 of ice time, including 3:09 on the power play. The 22-year-old was on the second line with Nazem Kadri and Yegor Sharangovich, though linemates will likely change frequently with the Flames struggling. Zary was selected in the first round in 2020, and if he can continue to take lots of shots and influence play, he should have a good chance to stick in the lineup.