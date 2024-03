Zary had one blocked shot and two PIM in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Canucks.

After missing the last eight games with an upper body injury, Zary returned to his regular spot on the first line centered by Nazem Kadri. Zary remains a player to watch, especially in deeper leagues. The 22-year-old rookie's offensive talent is undeniable, but consider him a boom-or-bust option for now, with the potential to become a solid fantasy contributor in the future as he continues to develop.