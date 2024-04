Zary scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Coyotes.

Zary has scored in back-to-back games, and he's on a three-game point streak. The 22-year-old is up to 14 tallies, 19 assists, 88 shots on net and a plus-13 rating through 61 outings. Zary continues to fill a middle-six role as he gets a taste of action at center late in the season.