Zary (upper body) was activated Saturday from injured reserve, per the NHL media site.

Zary missed eight games after getting hurt Mar. 2 versus Pittsburgh. The rookie has 12 goals and 29 points in 50 games this season. Zary is expected to see first line action alongside Nazem Kadri and Martin Pospisil, as well as playing on the second power-play unit Saturday as the Flames play in Vancouver.