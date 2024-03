Zary posted an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Blackhawks.

The helper was Zary's first point in three games since he returned from an upper-body injury. He's been back in his usual spot alongside Nazem Kadri, so there's still potential for Zary to get his game on track late in the campaign. The 22-year-old rookie has 30 points, 71 shots on net and a plus-16 rating through 53 appearances.