Zary logged an assist and two hits in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Sharks.

Zary had a strong finish in 2023-24, posting two goals and two helpers over the final five contests. The 22-year-old rookie had a solid campaign with 14 goals, 20 helpers, 90 shots on net and a plus-12 rating while seeing middle-six minutes for much of the year. Zary is one of the Flames' top prospects and will look to take a step forward in 2024-25, giving him appeal as a depth option in most fantasy formats if he can improve his power-play production and shoot the puck more often.