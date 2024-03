Miromanov notched a power-play assist and went minus-2 in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Sabres.

The helper was Miromanov's first in 12 contests between Vegas and Calgary this season. The 26-year-old defenseman continues to see time on the Flames' top power-play unit, and this was his first power-play point of the campaign. He's added 26 shots on net, 21 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating.