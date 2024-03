Miromanov scored a goal on three shots and blocked three shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens.

Miromanov's two goals this season have come over the last three contests. The 26-year-old has gotten a chance to show off his shot with top-four usage and time on the first power-play unit since he was traded from the Golden Knights to the Flames. For the season, he has two goals, 21 shots on net, 14 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over nine appearances.