Miromanov notched an assist and went plus-3 in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Sharks.
Miromanov held his own as a top-four option once he was traded from the Golden Knights to the Flames, earning seven points over 20 contests. He also saw power-play time, where he earned two of his four assists. The 26-year-old defenseman signed a two-year extension with the Flames in March, so it's clear he's part of the team's plans on the blue line for 2024-25 with the aim of being a full-time NHLer.
