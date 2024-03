Miromanov notched a power-play assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Miromanov helped out on Blake Coleman's tally in the second period. Both of Miromanov's assists this season have come on the power play. All four of his points have been as a member of the Flames since he was traded from Vegas, and he's added 29 shots on net, 22 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 15 appearances between the two teams.