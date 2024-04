Miromanov notched an assist and two PIM in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Kings.

Miromanov has a goal and three assists over his last nine contests while seeing top-four minutes. The 26-year-old defenseman had a shot redirected in by Jonathan Huberdeau in the third period. Miromanov is up to six points, 40 shots on net, 30 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating through 20 appearances between the Flames and the Golden Knights this season.