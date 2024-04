Miromanov scored a goal on four shots and blocked two shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Jets.

Miromanov potted the Flames' second goal on a long-range shot. The 26-year-old defenseman has three points over his last six contests. He's up to five points, 33 shots on net, 27 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating through 17 appearances between the Flames and the Golden Knights this season. He's seen top-four usage and a power-play role with Calgary, so he has some appeal in deep fantasy formats.