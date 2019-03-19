Rittich will start Tuesday's contest against the Blue Jackets, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Rittich was strong in his last start, a 5-1 win over the Rangers on Friday. He's gone 5-2-0 with a 2.59 GAA and a .906 save percentage over his last seven games, and faces a Blue Jackets team that's found twine only seven times over its last six road contests.