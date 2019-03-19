Flames' David Rittich: Back in crease versus Columbus
Rittich will start Tuesday's contest against the Blue Jackets, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Rittich was strong in his last start, a 5-1 win over the Rangers on Friday. He's gone 5-2-0 with a 2.59 GAA and a .906 save percentage over his last seven games, and faces a Blue Jackets team that's found twine only seven times over its last six road contests.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...