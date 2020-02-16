Flames' David Rittich: Chased from Saturday's game
Rittich allowed four goals on 15 shots in Saturday's 8-4 loss to the Blackhawks.
Rittich won't be on the hook for this one, as the Flames covered his damage, but it still counts as an ugly performance. He only lasted about five minutes into the second period before a turnover led to the Blackhawks' fourth goal, which got the netminder pulled. He remains at 22-15-5 with a 2.93 GAA and a .908 save percentage in 43 starts. The recent poor outings make Rittich a risky fantasy play going forward, although a meeting with the Ducks on Monday could be favorable if he gets the start.
