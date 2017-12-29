Flames' David Rittich: Makes 30 saves in shootout loss
Rittich stopped 30 of 32 shots in Thursday's shootout loss to the Sharks.
Rittich turned in an impressive performance, but Joonas Donskoi and Joe Pavelski dazzled in their own right to give the Sharks the victory. The 25-year-old owns a .924 save percentage in five starts this season and is proving to be a decent spot start whenever he gets the nod. He didn't come away with the victory Thursday, but Rittich has suffered just one regulation loss and is giving the Flames a chance to win when he's in the cage.
