Rittich allowed one goal on 30 shots in a 2-1 victory over the Senators on Friday.

The one goal he yielded let the Senators make things interesting in the final few minutes, but Rittich posted his second straight one-goal performance. However, Rittich has been up and down during his rookie campaign, and it's probably too early to make any decisions off this latest mini hot streak. These last two stellar performances came against two of the weakest offensive teams in the league --Buffalo and Ottawa. Owners should see how he does in his next start before fully trusting him in standard formats.