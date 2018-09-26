Flames' David Rittich: Struggles in Tuesday's preseason tilt
Rittich gave up four goals on 18 shots in Tuesday's 7-5 preseason win over the Sharks.
All four goals against Rittich were scored in the first period, and he exited halfway through the second in favor of Jon Gillies. This wasn't a very inspiring outing considering Calgary dressed most of its best regulars and San Jose didn't. The backup job behind Mike Smith is still up in the air at this point, though Rittich probably hurt his chances with this poor showing.
