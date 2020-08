Forbort scored a goal in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Stars in Game 2.

The Stars failed to clear their zone and Forbort was there to float an unassisted goal past Ben Bishop. The tally is Forbort's first as a Flame -- he added his first point with the team, an assist, in Game 1. Despite the recent surge, the 28-year-old is typically used in a defensive role and shouldn't be counted on for offense.