Hunt scored a goal, added three hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Oilers.

Hunt's goal was his first in eight games for the Flames. He's added 19 shots on net, 23 hits and an even plus-minus rating. He took some shifts alongside Jonathan Huberdeau in Saturday's contest, but Hunt is likely to be a bottom-six option if he stays in the lineup once Andrei Kuzmenko (illness) is healthy enough to return.