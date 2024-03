Hunt scored a goal and added three hits in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Lightning.

Hunt has picked up three points over his last five games while mainly playing on the fourth line in that span. The 28-year-old opened the scoring Thursday on a feed from Yegor Sharangovich at 11:40 of the first period. Hunt has three points, 20 shots on net, 30 hits and an even plus-minus rating across 12 outings.