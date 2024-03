Wolf will be stationed between the pipes for Sunday's tilt with the Sabres, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Wolf lost to Washington on March 18 in his last outing, coughing up four goals on 32 shots in the process. The rookie netminder is 3-4-1 with a 3.25 GAA and an .897 save percentage through 10 NHL appearances this season. He's gone 2-2-0 with a .902 save percentage over his last five outings.