Wolf was reassigned to AHL Calgary on Thursday, Aaron Vickers of NHL.com reports.

Wolf is considered the Flames' goaltender of the future. He was sent down to get in playing time, as Jacob Markstrom is expected to be the No. 1 netminder and Dan Vladar will be the backup going into the 2023-24 campaign. Expect Wolf to be recalled if Markstrom struggles like he did in 2022-23. Wolf posted a mark of 41-9-2 with a 2.08 GAA and a .932 save percentage in 53 AHL games last season.