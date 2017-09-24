Flames' Eddie Lack: Gets preseason start
Lack will tend the twine for Monday's preseason matchup with Winnipeg, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Lack's first appearance with his new club didn't go well, allowing three goals on 23 shots during 30 minutes of play. The former Canuck and Hurricane will be hoping to improve upon that performance Monday, when he projects to go the distance and play a full 60 minutes.
