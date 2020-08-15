Lindholm recorded a shorthanded assist in Friday's 2-0 win over the Stars in Game 3.

Lindholm jarred the puck loose during a Stars power play in the second period, and Mikael Backlund beat Roope Hintz in a footrace before scoring the goal. The Swedish connection earned Lindholm his fifth point (two markers, three helpers) in seven postseason outings. The 25-year-old has added 19 hits, nine shots and a plus-3 rating.