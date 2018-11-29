Lindholm set up a Johnny Gaudreau power-play goal Wednesday in a 4-3 overtime home loss to the Stars.

Lindholm has been spectacular this season, with the Swede currently on pace for 36 goals and 43 assists as the right-hand man to Johnny Gaudreau and Sean Monahan on Calgary's top line. Lindholm's career high for points is 45 -- he reached that total with Carolina in the 2016-17 campaign -- but it looks like only an injury could prevent Lindholm from sailing right past that mark this year.