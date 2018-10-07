Lindholm recorded two goals, an assist and five shots on goal in a 7-4 victory over the Canucks on Saturday.

It was the bounce-back performance owners were looking for from Lindholm after he went pointless with a minus-4 rating in the opener. Lindholm finished just shy of career highs with 16 goals and 44 points while wearing a Hurricanes uniform last season. To start 2018-19, he's playing far more minutes with the Flames, so he has the potential for even more production this season.