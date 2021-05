Markstrom stopped 19 of 20 shots in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Senators.

Markstrom was solid when called upon Sunday, although the Flames' offense was the star of the contest. The 31-year-old goalie improved to 19-19-2 with a 2.66 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 40 appearances. The Flames are off again until Thursday, at which time Markstrom will likely be back between the pipes against the Canucks.