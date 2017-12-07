Flames' Jaromir Jagr: Game-time decision
Jagr (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's matchup with Montreal.
Jagr was sidelined for the first half of the Flames' back-to-back and could miss the second as well. The ageless wonder has been a shell of his former self on the ice this season, as the delayed start and injuries have limited him to just 17 games in which he has tallied a mere seven points. The winger has failed to reach the 40-point mark just once in his storied career (35 points in 2012-13), but could struggle to reach even the 30-point threshold this year.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...