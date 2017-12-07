Jagr (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's matchup with Montreal.

Jagr was sidelined for the first half of the Flames' back-to-back and could miss the second as well. The ageless wonder has been a shell of his former self on the ice this season, as the delayed start and injuries have limited him to just 17 games in which he has tallied a mere seven points. The winger has failed to reach the 40-point mark just once in his storied career (35 points in 2012-13), but could struggle to reach even the 30-point threshold this year.