Jagr cleared waivers Monday and is expected to join HC Kladno in his native Czech Republic, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.

Considering Jagr is a co-owner of Kladno, it probably wasn't a hard sell to secure a spot in the lineup. The 45-year-old was not named to the initial Czech Republic squad for the 2018 Winter Olympics, but it likely isn't too late for him to be added to the team -- if he wants to suit up. Considering no organization submitted a claim for the veteran, one has to imagine this is the end of his NHL career. Jagr is a lock for first ballot Hall of Fame once he becomes eligible.