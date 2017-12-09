Jagr (lower body) will miss a third straight game Saturday.

It seems as though father time may finally be catching up with Jagr, as the 45-year-old winger has already missed 13 games this season due to injury after suiting up for all 82 contests with the Panthers last campaign. However, he's still been a solid source of offense when healthy this year, notching one goal and seven points in 17 games. The Flames should release another update on the future hall-of-famer's status ahead of Tuesday's matchup with Minnesota.