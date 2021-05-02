Gaudreau scored a goal on four shots and went minus-2 in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Oilers.
Gaudreau gave the Flames' offense some life in the second period, but his goal was the only one they put on the board. The 27-year-old winger has a seven-game point streak with three goals and five helpers in that span. He's up to 18 tallies, 39 points, 97 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 50 contests.
