Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Reaches 40-assist mark
Gaudreau supplied an assist, fired five shots on goal and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.
Gaudreau has racked up three goals and seven helpers in his last nine outings. The 26-year-old winger has 57 points (17 tallies, 40 assists), 204 shots and a minus-9 rating in 68 games overall. His performance has been at the expected level over the last month or so, which makes Gaudreau a reliable producer for fantasy purposes.
