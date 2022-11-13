Huberdeau (foot) practiced Sunday and is expected to return Monday against the Kings, per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Huberdeau hurt his foot last Monday when blocking a shot against the Islanders. The 29-year-old winger missed the last three games for Calgary but appears poised to return on Monday. Huberdeau had gotten off to a relatively slow start in his first season with the Flames logging just one goal and five assists.