Huberdeau notched a power-play assist in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Jets.

Huberdeau set up a MacKenzie Weegar tally in the first period. The helper was Huberdeau's fourth point over the last six games, all of which have come on the power play. The veteran winger is up to 47 points (16 on the power play), 125 shots on net, 55 hits, 41 PIM and a minus-27 rating through 74 appearances this season. He should continue to see middle-six minutes to close out the campaign.