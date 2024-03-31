Huberdeau notched a power-play assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Huberdeau set up MacKenzie Weegar's insurance tally in the third period. The resurgence hit a bit of a snag for Huberdeau in March, though he managed nine points and 27 shots on net over 14 contests for the month. He's up to 46 points (15 on the power play) with 124 shots on net, 55 hits, 41 PIM and a minus-25 rating through 72 outings this season, making it likely he falls short of last year's 55-point mark.