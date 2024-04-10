Huberdeau notched a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Sharks.
Huberdeau has a helper in four of the last five games, and his last six points have all come on the power play. The 30-year-old winger is at least showing some life on offense late in the season. He's now at 49 points (18 on the power play) with 130 shots on net, 57 hits, 45 PIM and a minus-28 rating through 76 appearances.
More News
-
Flames' Jonathan Huberdeau: Offers power-play assist•
-
Flames' Jonathan Huberdeau: Supplies assist Thursday•
-
Flames' Jonathan Huberdeau: Manages power-play helper•
-
Flames' Jonathan Huberdeau: Scores on power play•
-
Flames' Jonathan Huberdeau: Snaps 13-game slump•
-
Flames' Jonathan Huberdeau: Supplies two assists in win•