Huberdeau notched a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Sharks.

Huberdeau has a helper in four of the last five games, and his last six points have all come on the power play. The 30-year-old winger is at least showing some life on offense late in the season. He's now at 49 points (18 on the power play) with 130 shots on net, 57 hits, 45 PIM and a minus-28 rating through 76 appearances.