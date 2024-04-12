Huberdeau scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Kings.

Huberdeau broke up Cam Talbot's shutout bid with a goal at 8:28 of the third period. This was Huberdeau's third goal and seventh point over the last nine contests. The winger has had another rough campaign despite the strong showing lately. He's produced 12 goals, 50 points, 134 shots on net, 57 hits, 45 PIM and a minus-28 rating through 77 appearances.