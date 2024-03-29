Huberdeau scored a power-play goal on three shots, added two hits and went minus-2 in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Blues.

Huberdeau has two goals over his last three games, both on the power play, after going 13 contests without a goal. The winger has been steadier in the second half of the campaign, but he's still a pass-first player. Overall, he has 45 points, 124 shots on net, 55 hits, 41 PIM and a minus-25 rating through 71 appearances, while his 8.9 shooting percentage is the lowest it's been since 2014-15.