Huberdeau notched a power-play assist and four PIM in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers.

Huberdeau has two goals and three helpers over his last seven outings. The winger is up to 48 points (17 on the power play), 126 shots on net, 56 hits and a minus-28 rating through 75 appearances this season. His offense is down from last year, in part due to an 8.7 shooting percentage that is his lowest in a decade.