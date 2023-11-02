Watch Now:

The Flames placed Oesterle on waivers Thursday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Oesterle has been a healthy scratch in six of the Flames' first 10 games, so this is no surprise. Oesterle has yet to pick up a point in four games this season. He does have eight blocked shots and four shots on goal while averaging 14:04 of action.

