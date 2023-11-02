The Flames placed Oesterle on waivers Thursday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Oesterle has been a healthy scratch in six of the Flames' first 10 games, so this is no surprise. Oesterle has yet to pick up a point in four games this season. He does have eight blocked shots and four shots on goal while averaging 14:04 of action.
More News
-
Flames' Jordan Oesterle: Inks one-year deal with Flames•
-
Red Wings' Jordan Oesterle: Two helpers against Habs•
-
Red Wings' Jordan Oesterle: Lifted from IR•
-
Red Wings' Jordan Oesterle: Lands on IR•
-
Red Wings' Jordan Oesterle: Draws helper in win•
-
Red Wings' Jordan Oesterle: Deposits third-period tally•